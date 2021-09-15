Six local employers recognized for hiring veterans and military spouses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

200328-N-UP035-1690 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020)

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 28. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike DiMestico/Released)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) recognized several Hampton Roads employers for their exceptional commitment to the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, as well as their hiring of Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members and their spouses.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The awards were presented virtually on September 15 during the 2021 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference. Awards were presented to local employers in the following categories:

2021 V3 Governor’s AwardsPresented to V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during the calendar year 2020.

  • Shipyard Staffing, LLC – Norfolk (221 hires)
  • Contract Technical Resources Corporation (CTR) – Newport News (137 hires)

2021 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship AwardPresented in recognition for establishing a fellowship program for transitioning service members in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

  • City of Norfolk

2021 V3 Breakthrough AwardPresented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer with the most innovative veteran recruiting and hiring process.

  • Global Planning Initiatives, LLC (GPI) – Virginia Beach

2021 V3 Readiness AwardPresented to a V3 Certified Employer for their efforts toward improving workforce readiness, streamlining career development and fostering a strong military readiness workplace culture and environment.

  • Bradley-Morris, LLC – Norfolk

2021 V3 MMAC (Military Medics and Corpsmen Program) AwardPresented to the MMAC Partner Healthcare System with the most veterans hired for the year.

  • Sentara Healthcare – Norfolk

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10