Six local employers recognized for hiring veterans and military spouses

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) recognized several Hampton Roads employers for their exceptional commitment to the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, as well as their hiring of Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members and their spouses.

The awards were presented virtually on September 15 during the 2021 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference. Awards were presented to local employers in the following categories:

2021 V3 Governor’s Awards – Presented to V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during the calendar year 2020.

Shipyard Staffing, LLC – Norfolk (221 hires)

Contract Technical Resources Corporation (CTR) – Newport News (137 hires)

2021 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship Award – Presented in recognition for establishing a fellowship program for transitioning service members in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

City of Norfolk

2021 V3 Breakthrough Award – Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer with the most innovative veteran recruiting and hiring process.

Global Planning Initiatives, LLC (GPI) – Virginia Beach

2021 V3 Readiness Award – Presented to a V3 Certified Employer for their efforts toward improving workforce readiness, streamlining career development and fostering a strong military readiness workplace culture and environment.

Bradley-Morris, LLC – Norfolk

2021 V3 MMAC (Military Medics and Corpsmen Program) Award – Presented to the MMAC Partner Healthcare System with the most veterans hired for the year.

Sentara Healthcare – Norfolk