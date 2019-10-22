Sister accused of stabbing, killing brother during argument in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Franklin was arrested on Monday after allegedly stabbing her brother during an argument which led to his death.

Authorities were sent to a home on Norfleet Street for a disturbance call at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

When they got there, officials found 27-year-old Zachary Gray suffering from a stab wound.

Initial investigation said Zachary was involved in an argument with his sister, 24-year-old Sarah Gray, when Sarah stabbed him during the altercation.

According to reports, Zachary died from the stab wound.

Sarah Gray has been charged with second degree murder. She is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.