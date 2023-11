SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 8, around 1:30 p.m., state police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash, police said.

The driver of a 2014 Honda Accord, 73-year-old Kathleen V. Bosler was traveling southbound on I-95, when she lost control of the vehicle. Bosler ran off the roadway and struck a tree. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and died on impact, police said.