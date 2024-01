SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 6 p.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Progress Road in Suffolk, officials said.

Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Rescue

One patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. The cause for the crash has not been released.