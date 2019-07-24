Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Ahoskie man believed to be endangered

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man from the Hertford County, North Carolina town of Ahoskie.

Ahoskie police said in a Facebook post Cecil Swain Jr. was last seen at the Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility, around 6:50 a.m. He was reportedly wearing dark blue sweat pants and a green t-shirt.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert on Wednesday, noting that it is believed Swain is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you see Swain or have information of his whereabouts, call the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.