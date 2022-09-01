VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for help to identify two men believed to have been involved in what they are calling a “significant incident” at the Oceanfront on August 21.

Police haven’t answered WAVY’s questions about what exactly happened, but a source not authorized to speak publicly said it was in regards to a stabbing.

A incident report confirms police responded to the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue around 2 that morning for an aggravated assault involving a knife-like object.

There’s no other information in the case at this time.