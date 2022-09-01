VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for help to identify two men believed to have been involved in what they are calling a “significant incident” at the Oceanfront on August 21.
Police haven’t answered WAVY’s questions about what exactly happened, but a source not authorized to speak publicly said it was in regards to a stabbing.
A incident report confirms police responded to the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue around 2 that morning for an aggravated assault involving a knife-like object.
There’s no other information in the case at this time.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.