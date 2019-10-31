‘ShotSpotter’ technology helping solve crimes in Newport News, mayor says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Back in the spring, Newport News Police announced the launch of new technology called “ShotSpotter.”

This week, Mayor McKinley Price told 10 on Your Side that “ShotSpotter” is up and running. He couldn’t say where the sensors are located because that information is kept under wraps. However, he said city officials are happy they made the investment.

Back in May, Mayor Price and Police Chief Steve Drew announced the technology.

“ShotSpotter” is a sensor system that detects the sound of gunfire and uses GPS technology to pinpoint its exact location. Police are alerted within 60 seconds.

When 10 On Your Side spoke with Chief Drew back in the spring, he hoped the technology would speed up response times and provide more accurate information.

Mayor Price says so far, that’s been the case.

“It’s helping with the evidence when were building cases as to where, and you get a quicker response from the police department, too, because they don’t wait for neighbors,” said Price. “You hear a shot, you don’t know where it’s coming from. This gives you within 20 feet, within 60 seconds where that shot occurred.”

The city entered into a 3-year lease with “ShotSpotter,” which costs $275,000 per year.

At Tuesday’s State of the City, Price also said overall crime is down 8 percent compared to last year. The only area that hasn’t seen a reduction is domestic violence incidents.