VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A North Chesterfield man was arrested and faces firearm charges following an early New Year’s Day incident in Virginia Beach, police said.

Da’Mon Beach, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in connection to an incident in the area of Maximus Square and North Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach Police said.

Around 12:40 a.m., Virginia Beach Police officers got a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Maximus Square, and, as that alert was dispatched, another incident took place in the 500 block of North Birdneck Road involving the brandishing of a firearm.

Police said that as officers arrived, they observed several people in the parking lot at 525 N. Birdneck Road, and they found multiple bullet casings across the street from the parking lot, on Maximus Square. From their investigation, officers were able to identify the person who fired the rounds into the air, police said, and Beach was arrested and charged.

Police said if anyone has any information about the case to call the Second Precinct at 757-385-2700 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3Tips.com.