Edenton Police are trying to ID the driver of this vehicle after shots were fired on Sunday, April 2 in the area of Coke Avenue (Courtesy of Edenton PD)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for whoever fired shots at a home early Sunday morning on Coke Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but there was damage to a home after officers responded to the 500 block of Coke Avenue around 4 a.m.

A surveillance video shows an unknown vehicle leaving the area at the time.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to contact the police department.