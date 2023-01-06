** The viewer video above shows police responding to the shooting incident **
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.
The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.
Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.
A police spokesperson confirmed the report of the shooting at the school, but did not have any details to release yet.
