** The viewer video above shows police responding to the shooting incident **

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.

A police spokesperson confirmed the report of the shooting at the school, but did not have any details to release yet.

This is breaking news. WAVY has a crew headed to Newport News.

We’re on our way to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News where police are responding to a shooting @WAVY_News

Stay tuned for updates. — Hayley Milon Bour (@HayleyMilon) January 6, 2023