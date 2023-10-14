VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Interstate shooting left one injured on Saturday, Oct. 14, around 1 p.m.

The shooting occurred in Virginia Beach on Interstate 264 westbound, west of Independence Boulevard, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling westbound on Interstate 264 when an unknown dark colored sedan shot at the victim’s vehicle, police said. The rear passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.