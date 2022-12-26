VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive.

VBPD tweeted it was investigating in the area of Coach Circle at the complex. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that’s connected to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time, but police are asking the public to avoid both areas.