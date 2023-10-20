VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Pillar Court on Oct. 13, around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and two people were detained, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed that the incident occurred between three people, including the victim, police said.

No names or charges have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.