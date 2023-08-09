Norfolk police at 27th Street and Colley Avenue in Park Place after a shooting on August 9, 2023 (WAVY/Wyatt Young)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have responded to a shooting in the Park Place area of the city.

There are few details at this time, but dispatchers say officers responded to the 700 block of W. 28th Street. The call came in at 11:53 a.m.

There’s no victim or suspect information at this time, but WAVY’s working to learn more.

Officers have closed off the area of Colley Avenue and 27th Street and are also on 28th Street. The public’s being asked to avoid that area in the meantime.

