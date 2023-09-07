CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Aug. 20 around 2:53 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2100 block of Shady Lane.

After arriving on the scene, it was discovered that an adult male was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds, police said. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The male was identified as 29-year-old Michael Morgan from Suffolk.

This is an ongoing information.