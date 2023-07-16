HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– A double shooting at a Hampton 7-Eleven has left one man dead and another fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:28 a.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man dead on the scene from a gunshot wound and a large disorderly crowd, according to a news release from Hampton Police.

During the investigation at the 7-Eleven, a second man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at Sentara Careplex.

Police say both victims were part a large crowd that had gathered at the 7-Eleven parking lot. The suspect approached the crowd with a gun and shot the two victims. The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting, but say it does not appear to be a random act. The identity of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified, police said.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

