VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A shoaling alert to mariners has been posted for Rudee Inlet due to serious shoaling issues, based on a city of Virginia Beach survey Friday.

The survey shows shoaling in the channel from the east ends of the jetties, extending out eastward about 250 feet. Conditions reported, according to the city, are least depth from 5.7 feet mean lower low water.

The city has identified shoaling along the south side of the channel, extending about 100 feet eastward, and 100 feet westward from the east end of the short jetty. Conditions reported are least depths at 3.2 feet mean lower low water.

Mariners should use extreme caution when approaching this area and use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local help if they are unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.

The Coast Guard’s most recent local notice to mariners can be found here and here.