CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Japanese restaurant in Chesapeake caught fire Wednesday night.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side they were alerted of an audible alarm and sprinkler system activation around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Mount Pleasant Road.

Shortly after, crews arrived at the Mount Pleasant Market Place where they smelled smoke coming from Shiki Sushi & Hibachi.

While trying to force entry to the restaurant, they noticed smoke through the windows. Once inside, crews confirmed a large amount of smoke and sprinkler system activation.

The sprinkler system extinguished the fire before crews made entry.

There was no fire spread to other businesses and no injuries reported.

Crews marked the fire under control around 12:10 a.m.

The Chesapeake Fire Department believes the restaurant will be temporarily closed following the fire. They are working to determine the cause.