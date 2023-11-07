NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State university (NSU) has selected Sheryl Lee Ralph as its 111th commencement speaker.

Ralph is an Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, best-selling author and philanthropist. She has performed in films, on television and on Broadway. Currently, she can be seen on the award-winning television show Abbott Elementary.

The Emmy award-winning actress has a long list of television credits including Moesha, Instant Mom, Ray Donovan, ER, It’s a Living, New Attitude, George, Designing Women, Two Broke Girls,

Smash, Criminal Minds, MacGyver, One Mississippi and Claws.

Ralph has also graced the silver screen appearing in films such as Sister Act II and To Sleep with Anger.

A passionate AIDS activist, Ralph is the founder of the nonprofit DIVA (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Anointed) Foundation, an organization she founded in memory of the friends lost to HIV/AIDS.

The 111th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on NSU’s campus.