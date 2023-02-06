COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – A Courtland man died Saturday morning after he had reportedly been shot, the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Southampton County deputies responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Ivor Road around 3:28 a.m. in reference to a man who had been shot during a domestic dispute, the sheriff’s office said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, Jonathan Lewis Mulder Jr., 33, of Courtland, with injuries consistent with being shot, the sheriff’s office said, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are working closely with the county’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on the case.

The sheriff’s office said all involved parties have been identified, and no charges have been filed at this time.