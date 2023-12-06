ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who authorities say fled down Elizabeth City side streets going more than 60 miles per hour was on pre-trial release in a separate police pursuit case.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced Wednesday that Tavien Miles, AKA “Fat Tae,” was taken into custody after the Dec. 1 incident and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and other traffic offenses. He was also charged with possession with the intent to deliver/sell cocaine after he was found with 21 grams of cocaine, Wooten said.

Wooten says the chase on Dec. 1 started after the sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop of Miles’ vehicle in the 100 block of Ehringhaus Street over fictitious registration and an illegal window tint.

Miles fled from deputies and topped 60 mph down side streets, leading to deputies calling off the chase due to public safety concerns. The vehicle was later found in the 300 block of Griffin Street, and Miles was found in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

Wooten says Miles was on pre-trial release at the time for a separate incident on Oct. 1 in which Miles reportedly fled from law enforcement.