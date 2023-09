PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters say a shed that caught fire on Monday morning is considered a total loss.

Crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Avondale Road around 7:24 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the detached shed.

It was brought under control at 7:55 a.m. and no injuries were reported. About 30 Portsmouth Fire-Rescue personnel responded.

The cause is still under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.