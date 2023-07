Photo courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It is Shark Week! Learn more with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

The Senior Curator of Fishes, Skylar Snowden, spoke to Digital Host Sarah Goode in a live conversation at the WAVY Digital Desk. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Learn more about the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center’s Shark Week events, here.

Digital Host Sarah Goode will have updates after the live digital conversation.