HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Shark City Drum Corps is performing this Saturday, December 9, with the goal of raising enough money to find a place to call home.

Currently, the group practices in multiple locations, but as the organization has grown, it’s become a challenge to get equipment from one building to the next. Ultimately, they’re on a quest to start a fine arts building for Shark City, so all their programs can run in one location.

“We sometimes practice in high crime areas where we have witnessed shootouts,” said Executive Director Frederick Dixon. “The local police had to come to practice one day to assure the parents that the situation was safe.”

To help raise funds for the permanent practice location, Shark City Drum Corps is recreating the Eddie Murphy classic “Coming to America” into its own creative version.

The show features the “Baby Shark Drumline” comprised of elementary and middle school children, the “Shark City F.A.C.T. Drumline,” which is their autism drumline partnered with Families of Autistic Children of Tidewater, “Shark City Seniors,” their senior group from the Berkley Community Center, “The Great White Sharks,” a drumline comprised of former Shark City members, some of which are currently marching in their college bands (NSU, VSU, ECSU, VUU, Hampton, ODC and Benedict College), “Shark City Parent Drumline,” Baby Shark Dancers, Shark City Dancers, Shark City Live Band, and many more guests and live performances.

This year there will also be live acting in the showcase and a new addition, the “Shark City Spintastic Belles,” Shark City’s flag line.

“The inspiration was to be bigger and better, after last year’s sold-out event we wanted to find a way to be better then that. This showcase has been a year in the making and took a lot of time for your enjoyment. You will be guaranteed to fall out of your seat laughing,” Dixon said.

You can donate to help their dream of a fine arts building by clicking here — or you can buy a ticket to the showcase by clicking here.