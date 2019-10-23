Poquoson man sentenced to over 50 years in prison on sexual abuse charges

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in prison for sexually abusing young victims.

According to court documents, Maurice Martinez, 27, entered guilty pleas to three counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor and one charge of aggravated sexual assault when the victim was incapacitated.

Two of the victims were under the age of 13, and the alleged abuse happened over a period of five years, court documents state.

In an earlier article, police said they believed one of the girls was abused about 100 times, while the other girl said the abuse happened “almost daily.”

10 On Your Side first brought you this story back in January of 2018 when Poquoson Police took Martinez into custody.

A follow-up story was posted as more victims came forward also claiming Martinez has sexually abused them.

One victim, a 22-year-old mentally disabled woman, stated that Martinez also abused her when she was a child.

The woman said the abuse happened “a lot” and that Martinez recorded the assaults on his phone, according to court documents.

Martinez was employed as a dance instructor. Police told 10 On Your Side none of the allegations were connected to his work.

Martinez was sentenced to 55 years in state prison with 60 years of indefinite supervised probation.

Martinez will now also pay a $1,625 fine.

** A previous version of the article stated Martinez had abused several young students. That is incorrect. Police have told 10 On Your Side that none of the charges against Martinez were connected to his employment as a dance instructor. 10 On Your Side apologizes for the error.