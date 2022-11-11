HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is gearing up for a gloomy and wet Friday.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring some dreary weather to parts of our viewing area Friday. According to WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler, Nicole will be off to the southwest.

However, we’ll have a warm front lift through our region. We’ll have a breezy south/southeast wind that will pull up a lot of warm/humid air. Jeremy warns there could be strong to severe storms between Friday afternoon and evening.

Jeremy says brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats. Plus, we’ll have some deep moisture and decent wind shear. This will give us a chance for isolated tornadoes in the area.

Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a tornado watch was issued for parts of Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina including the Outer Banks. The tornado watch will remain until 3 p.m. Friday.

A tornado watch does not mean there is a tornado present. It means weather conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews advises residents the tornado watch could be extended past the initial 3 p.m. call.

Important to have multiple ways to get warnings as these storms will likely spin up any tornado risk quickly.



If a warning is issued, the safest place is the lowest floor interior room. pic.twitter.com/3ZNO0kLErj — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) November 11, 2022

There are several ways to stay safe during a tornado.

First and most important, seek shelter. WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Steve Fundaro says the last place you want to be is outside. If you’re driving in the car, find a sturdy structure as soon as you can. If there’s a worst-case scenario and you cannot get to shelter, find the lowest place you can away from any trees and cover your head.

Indoors, the safest place to be is in the most interior room of the structure. That includes a closet or bathroom, ideally on the lowest floor and away from windows. The idea is to put as many things between you and the outdoors. So while you’re at it, grab some blankets and pillows to help hunker down. The most frequent tornadoes seen across the Hampton Roads area feature wind speeds of at least 80, 90 or even 100 mph. In these situations, flying debris becomes the biggest threat.

Once in the safe place, be sure to have a way to get weather updates and information. Whether that’s the livestream on the WAVY app, or a NOAA Weather Radio, oftentimes these situations can last more than 10 to 15 minutes.