HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather left many Hampton residents in the dark and stuck in flooded streets Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dominion Energy reported more than 12,400 customers experiencing outages across the area. Most of the affected residents were in Virginia Beach with more 8,000 residents in the dark.

Newport News trailed behind with more than 2,300 residents in the dark.

Photos taken by Meteorologist Ricky Matthews Wednesday afternoon showed cars stuck in the water on Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News.

In Williamsburg, a man died after a tree branch fell on his car while he was driving Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the 2018 Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when a tree branch fell on the car.

The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time of the incident. The felled tree branch is likely weather-related, officials say.