Officials: Crane on barge hits transmission lines, causing outages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crane on a barge hit transmission lines Thursday afternoon and caused outages in parts of Chesapeake, a Dominion Energy spokesperson says.

Galberry Road in Chesapeake closed between Yadkin Road and Military Highway because of low hanging wires across the road.

The Coast Guard closed the Elizabeth River between the Gilmerton Bridge and the High Rise Bridge to all vessel traffic because of the downed power lines. That area was reopened Thursday evening after all power lines were removed from the water.

Photo courtesy: Bert Richardson

Power was knocked out for several thousand Dominion customers in areas of Chesapeake and Virginia on Thursday.

Dominion’s outage map showed power out in a number of different areas, while total number of reported outages climbed to more than 19,000 at one point.

More than 7,000 of those outages were reported in Chesapeake.

The outages impacted traffic signals at various intersections on the eastern side of the city.

A bulk of the outages — some 11,000 — were reported in Virginia Beach. Video from a WAVY producer showed traffic lights out at the intersection of S. Military Highway and Indian River Road.