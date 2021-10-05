Several statewide projects receive $7.8M in grants to address impacts of flooding, sea-level rise

The intersection of S. Plaza and Old Forge Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on Nov. 12, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Laura Harrison)

RICHMOND, VA. (WAVY) — Numerous projects across the Commonwealth have just received a total of $7.7 million in grants to address the impacts of flooding, sea-level rise, and extreme weather statewide.

The grants are the first to be awarded through the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund which was established in 2020 to assist communities in building resilience to the impacts of climate change.

The fund is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Eligible projects areas include planning and capacity building activities, flood prevention and protection studies, and on-the-ground improvements that strengthen flood resilience.

A second cycle of the grant closes on November 5.

At least 25 percent of the money distributed from the fund each year must be used for projects in low-income geographic areas. For this grant cycle, 48 percent, or $3.7 million, of total awards has been allocated to projects in these areas.

The projects set to receive grants for the first round are:

Eastern Branch of Elizabeth River Wetland and Floodplain Restoration | $3,000,000 Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach McGuire and Chapel Drive Drainage Improvements Project | $1,100,000 Richmond

Richmond Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Analysis | $900,000 Norfolk

Norfolk Portsmouth’s Data-Driven and Equity-Driven Resilience Strategy | $527,949 Portsmouth

Portsmouth Lake Whitehurst Watershed Study | $500,000 Norfolk

Norfolk Plans and Capacity Building with Consultant Services | $387,500 Buchanan County

Buchanan County Oyster Plan – Capacity Building and Resilience Planning | $202,232 Northampton County

Northampton County Resilient Hampton: Downton Hampton, Phoebus and Buckroe Beach | $158,681 Hampton

Hampton Moores Creek Watershed | $153,500 Charlottesville

Charlottesville Honor Park Resilience Park | $147,994 Hampton

Hampton Mill Point Living Shoreline | $126,498 Hampton

Hampton Resilient Stormwater Capacity and Green Streets Project | $115,200 Alexandria

Alexandria Richmond Manchester and Shockoe Bottom Neighborhoods | $103,500 Richmond

Richmond Southern Chesapeake – Watershed 5 | $91,404 Chesapeake

Chesapeake Resilience Plan | $74,997 Chesapeake

Chesapeake Capacity Building and Planning | $68,024 Suffolk

Suffolk Resilience Plan | $65,040 Winchester

Winchester The Impacts of Climate Change on Crop Planning and Production: An Agricultural Study of the Eastern Shore | $47,121 Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission

Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission Carlton Road Boat Ramp, Wake, Virginia – Design and Permitting | $26,400 Middlesex County