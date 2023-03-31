HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Several local events that were set to take place Saturday have been canceled due to anticipated high winds.

According to NWS Wakefield, a wind advisory is now in effect for the area for most of the day Saturday. Winds may gust as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour, especially during the afternoon and evening. In areas roughly along and west of I-95 and north of I-85, winds may gust to as high as 55 miles per hour.

The following Saturday events have been canceled due to the weather:

The Annual Gloucester Daffodil Festival has canceled its Saturday activities due to the weather. Organizers have extended the festival’s hours for Sunday and many of the events that were scheduled to take place on Saturday have now moved to Sunday.

The Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation announced on Facebook that the Cherry Blossom Festival has been canceled Saturday. At this time, Sunday activities are still

The dedication for the Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved on the William & Mary Campus scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The dedication is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

10 On Your Side will continue to update the cancellations as they are announced. To learn more information about more events taking place this weekend, read WAVY’s weekend events roundup.