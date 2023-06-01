Chesapeake firefighters respond to a mobile home fire on Campostella Road on June 1, 2023 (Courtesy of Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple pets died in a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon in the Portlock area of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched 12:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Campostella Road, near the convergence of S. Military Highway and I-464, after neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews arrived about five minutes later and used multiple hoses to extinguish the visible smoke and flames, Assistant Fire Marshal Robert Warren says. It was eventually marked under control at 12:43.

No humans were home at the time, but there were five cats, a dog, a turtle, a rabbit and a lizard inside. Only the turtle and lizard survived.

Warren says two adults and one child have been displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.