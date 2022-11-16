NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local individuals and providers in the EMS field won awards this past Saturday at the Governor’s EMS Awards in Norfolk.

The winners include Sentara’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, which won the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency.

The awards are held alongside the Virginia Department of Health Office of Emergency Medical Services’ Annual EMS Symposium. The week-long event allows attendees to earn up to 26 hours of continuing education credits for recertification as an EMS provider, with more than 300 class sessions.

“Each year, many talented and dedicated EMS providers and organizations are recognized for their exceptional contributions to Virginia’s EMS System,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized at this level, and we greatly appreciate all of the nominees and award recipients for their hard work and dedication to responding to the call for help and providing the best prehospital emergency care in Virginia.”

Other winners include R.N. Lou Ann Miller from Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News (Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS), Tyler Reid with the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety (Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider) and the Peninsulas EMS Council Pediatric Care Committee in Gloucester (Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children).

“Virginia is blessed to have an outstanding network of highly-skilled EMS providers and organizations, who stand ready 24/7 to provide life-saving care within minutes of a 911 call,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “My congratulations to the individuals and organizations being recognized this year, and a sincere thanks to those who strive every day to make emergency medical services in Virginia the example for others to follow.”

Here’s the full list of winners: