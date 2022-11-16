NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local individuals and providers in the EMS field won awards this past Saturday at the Governor’s EMS Awards in Norfolk.
The winners include Sentara’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, which won the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency.
The awards are held alongside the Virginia Department of Health Office of Emergency Medical Services’ Annual EMS Symposium. The week-long event allows attendees to earn up to 26 hours of continuing education credits for recertification as an EMS provider, with more than 300 class sessions.
“Each year, many talented and dedicated EMS providers and organizations are recognized for their exceptional contributions to Virginia’s EMS System,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized at this level, and we greatly appreciate all of the nominees and award recipients for their hard work and dedication to responding to the call for help and providing the best prehospital emergency care in Virginia.”
Other winners include R.N. Lou Ann Miller from Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News (Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS), Tyler Reid with the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety (Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider) and the Peninsulas EMS Council Pediatric Care Committee in Gloucester (Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children).
“Virginia is blessed to have an outstanding network of highly-skilled EMS providers and organizations, who stand ready 24/7 to provide life-saving care within minutes of a 911 call,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “My congratulations to the individuals and organizations being recognized this year, and a sincere thanks to those who strive every day to make emergency medical services in Virginia the example for others to follow.”
Here’s the full list of winners:
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Excellence in EMS – Gary Samuels, Bon Secours, Rappahannock General and Mary Immaculate Hospitals
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Leadership in EMS (The Kent J. Weber Trophy) – Jon Henschel, Winchester Fire and Rescue Department
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS (The Frank M. Yeiser Trophy) – Michel Aboutanos, M.D., VCU Health
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS – Lou Ann Miller, R.N., Riverside Regional Medical Center
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator – Penny Kelly, Fairfax County Schools
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider – Tyler Reid, York County Department of Fire and Life Safety
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety – Jennifer Collins, Lynchburg Fire Department
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children – Peninsulas EMS Council Pediatric Care Committee
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency – Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunication – Adriane Heiden, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response (The James A. Nogle, Jr. Trophy) – Kenneth Smith, CJW Medical Center
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Innovation Excellence in EMS – Old Dominion EMS Alliance
- The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior (The Dr. Carol Gilbert $5,000 Scholarship) – Michael Lansing, Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad