3 injured in James City County crash involving a school bus

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving a school bus and a minivan in James City County Monday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at Longhill Road and Burlington Lane around 6 a.m.

Police determined a school bus was heading west on Longhill Road when it collided with the minivan, which was traveling eastbound, but in the westbound lane.

The 23-year-old driver of the minivan was flown to the VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both the school bus driver and her aid were injured. They were transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, police said.

There were no students or other passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

Longhill Road remained closed in both directions at last check. Stay with WAVY News 10 on-air and online for updates.