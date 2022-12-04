CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.

The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake.

A funeral service for Randy Blevins – who worked at the Chesapeake Walmart for 30 years, and before that, owned the Ben Franklin store with his wife in South Norfolk, according to his obituary – was held Friday in Chesapeake.

A visitation was held Saturday in Chesapeake for the youngest of the victims, Fernando Jesus Chavez, who was a honor student at Oscar Smith High School.

Memorials for the other victims are either private or have not been announced.

Redeemed Church of God in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake will host a public memorial service at noon Dec. 10 to remember the victims of the mass shooting.