VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are at the scene of a crash in the 500 block of Independence Boulevard Saturday morning with what they said are serious injuries.

Southbound Independence Boulevard is closed between Hinsdale and Jeanne streets just north of the Town Center area as of 8:12 a.m., police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.