William Lionelle Phelps IV is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in 2008. He’s facing 10 charges connected to the alleged assault.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in 2008. Investigators believe he is a “serial rapist,” according to Norfolk police.

William Lionelle Phelps IV is facing 10 charges connected to a sexual assault that happened on Jan. 9, 2008. He was arraigned on the following charges on Friday:

Rape

Aggravated sexual battery (2 counts)

Aggravated abduction (2 counts)

Forced sodomy (3 counts)

Wear a mask to commit a crime

Use of a firearm

Phelps, 33, is accused of using a gun to force two 15-year-old girls behind a shed in the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them. He was 18 years old at the time.

Phelps is being held without bail. On a bail determination checklist, investigators wrote that he is “suspected to be a serial offender.” Norfolk police issued a press release that said forensic evidence revealed he was also allegedly involved in two other rapes in Norfolk and another in Chesapeake.

The investigation into those additional cases has been turned over to the commonwealth’s attorney, Norfolk police said.

Court records show that cold case investigators linked Phelps to the sexual assaults through DNA that was collected after he allegedly lied on a form while trying to buy a gun in Virginia Beach in May. He’s charged in Virginia Beach with false statement on criminal history consent, which is a felony, and attempted gun possession by a person involuntarily committed (misdemeanor). He’s due in court on those charges on Dec. 15.

10 On Your Side investigators have been digging into Phelps’ criminal history. We found that a woman took out an emergency protective order against Phelps in November 2018, after she said he smacked food out of her hand, took her phone away from her, and punched her in the face. She told police that he consistently harassed her. He was not charged in connection to that emergency protective order.