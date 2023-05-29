HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Sentara Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was recently presented with the R. Bryan Grinnan, M.D. Memorial Research Award at the annual Heart Ball in Norfolk.

The Grinnan award honors those who support heart and brain health in Hampton Roads through investments of time or philanthropy.

(From left to right in front) Scott McClain, program TC and flight paramedic; Lisa Scott, flight nurse; Maggie McCauley, flight nurse; Denise Baylous, program manager and flight nurse; (in back) Sam Dahl, flight paramedic (Photo courtesy of Sentara)

The Nightingale provides rapid transport of critically ill and injured patients in Hampton Roads, Virginia’s Eastern Shore and northeastern North Carolina.

In 2022, the Nightingale had a record 862 patient flights, and 162 of those patients were experiencing either cardiac events or neurological event such as strokes.

“The nomination for the 2023 Grinnan Award is a true honor for our team because a large portion of our flights consist of cardiac and stroke patients,” said Nightingale Manager and flight nurse Denise Baylous. “Working with our Sentara physician partners and our cardiac and stroke service lines, our team has developed clinical protocols that allow us to provide advanced treatments and rapid transport, saving precious time in getting our patients to cardiac and neurological interventions.”

The Nightingale just celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.