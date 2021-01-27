Sentara to start 1b vaccinations for low-income, Medicaid patients Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare will start 1b COVID-19 vaccinations for the roughly 5,000 low-income, underinsured and Medicaid patients that use its Sentara Ambulatory Care Center for care.

The non-profit center at 130 Colley Avenue, which operates in partnership with Eastern Virginia Medical School to manage chronic disease and ultimately reduce emergency room visits, is administering the shot by appointment only.

The vaccinations are expected to continue into next week, Sentara officials say. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins will have more on the progress Wednesday night on WAVY News 10 starting at 4.

1b vaccinations include people 65 years of age and older, those 16 to 64 with at-risk health conditions, and other groups such as teachers, police officers and frontline workers.

There is no set date for when Virginia will move to Phase 1c, which the VDH defines on its website as “other essential workers,” but more vaccine doses are on the way to boost Virginia’s limited supply.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to address the vaccine dose shortage and overall rollout during a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

For more vaccination information from Sentara, click here.