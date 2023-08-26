SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara OBICI Hospital will host a hiring event for registered nurses.

On-the-spot contingent employment offers will be made to qualified candidates, according to the release. Additionally, sign-on bonuses and uniform allowances are available for qualified candidates.

Recruiters are seeking to fill registered nurse positions at the following locations:

  • Emergency Room at Sentara BelleHarbour (Suffolk)
  • Emergency Room at Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)
  • RNs in specialty units at Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)
    • Cardiac, IMCU Stepdown, Medical Oncology, Medical Surgical, Short/Observation

The event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sentara Obici Hospital (conference rooms A -D), located at 2800 Godwin Blvd. To RSVP click here.