NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Hampton Roads hospitals have received some major national recognition.

Sentara Norfolk General and Sentara Obici have been recertified as Magnet hospitals, one of the most prestigious professional recognitions a hospital can receive.

The recognition shows excellence in nursing standards and education, as well as excellence in patient care.

This is the fourth time Norfolk General has won the achievement, one earned by fewer than 2 percent of hospitals nationwide.