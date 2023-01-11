Optima Health members will continue to have in-network coverage at Chesapeake Regional facilities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Under a new contract agreement, in-network coverage for Optima Health members at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities for three years, beginning March 1.

Optima Health is a health plan service of Sentara Healthcare.

“Optima Health is proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare,” said Colin Drozdowski, president of Sentara Health Plans and executive vice president of Sentara Healthcare in a statement. “In order to truly fulfill our mission to improve health every day, we must work hand-in-hand with all of our partners in the region.

“Chesapeake Regional has long shared in our commitment to caring for patients beyond hospital walls and we value our continued partnership. This new agreement is an important step that ensures Optima Health members will continue to have access to care at Chesapeake Regional.”

Optima Health and Chesapeake Regional have had a nearly 40-year relationship in which Optima has included Chesapeake Reginal in its network since the 1980s, providing health insurance to more than 54,000 Chesapeake residents as well as thousands of Chesapeake government employees.

“Chesapeake Regional Healthcare values a collaborative approach with health plans to provide patient care,” said Reese Jackson, president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. “As the New Year begins, it’s very positive to know that Optima’s members are assured of having smooth access to all of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare’s sites and services.”