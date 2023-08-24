HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Health awarded $300,000 to the American Heart Association’s Live Fierce program.

The Live Fierce program encourages individuals of all ages to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and provides tools needed to improve their health, according to a press release. Live Fierce has hands-on training for individuals to help them make informed decisions on their health and fitness. This contribution is part of Sentara’s Spring 2023 Grant Cycle.

“Sentara is grateful to have a long history of partnering with the American Heart Association in support of the Live Fierce program,” said Sentara’s Interim Acute Care President Terrie Edwards, in a press release. “Sentara realizes and wants to invest in the health of our community through prevention and education. This contribution reflects our focus on improving the health of the most vulnerable in our communities.”