NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara is offering free flu shots at 17 different clinics across Virginia and northeast North Carolina on Saturday, October 14.
Sentara says it’s prepared to administer about 250-600 shots at each location.
The clinics will be in a drive-thru format from 8 a.m. until noon, or until all shots are given. No appointments are needed, Sentara says. It’ll be the standard flu shot for those 18 and older.
Here’s the full list of locations:
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
On the campus of College of the Albemarle
1208 N. Road Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Sentara BelleHarbour
3920 A Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
Sentara CarePlex Hospital
3000 Coliseum Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center
400 Sentara Circle
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts
5659 Parkway Drive
Gloucester, VA 23061
Sentara Independence
800 Independence Blvd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Sentara Leigh Hospital
830 Kempsville Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Kaufman Entrance
600 Gresham Drive
Norfolk, VA 23507
Sentara Obici Hospital
2800 Godwin Blvd.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Sentara Port Warwick
1031 Loftis Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23606
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Sentara St. Luke’s
20209 Sentara Way
Carrollton, VA 23314
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
1060 First Colonial Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
South Boston Farmer’s Market
300 Broad Street
South Boston, VA 24592
Sentara RMH Medical Center
2010 Health Campus Drive
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Patient Transport Entrance
500 Martha Jefferson Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Sentara Northern VA Medical Center
2300 Opitz Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22191