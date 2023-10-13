NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara is offering free flu shots at 17 different clinics across Virginia and northeast North Carolina on Saturday, October 14.

Sentara says it’s prepared to administer about 250-600 shots at each location.

The clinics will be in a drive-thru format from 8 a.m. until noon, or until all shots are given. No appointments are needed, Sentara says. It’ll be the standard flu shot for those 18 and older.

Here’s the full list of locations:

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

On the campus of College of the Albemarle

1208 N. Road Street

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Sentara BelleHarbour

3920 A Bridge Road

Suffolk, VA 23435

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Drive

Hampton, VA 23666

Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center

400 Sentara Circle

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts

5659 Parkway Drive

Gloucester, VA 23061

Sentara Independence

800 Independence Blvd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Sentara Leigh Hospital

830 Kempsville Road

Norfolk, VA 23502

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Kaufman Entrance

600 Gresham Drive

Norfolk, VA 23507

Sentara Obici Hospital

2800 Godwin Blvd.

Suffolk, VA 23434

Sentara Port Warwick

1031 Loftis Boulevard

Newport News, VA 23606

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Sentara St. Luke’s

20209 Sentara Way

Carrollton, VA 23314

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

1060 First Colonial Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

South Boston Farmer’s Market

300 Broad Street

South Boston, VA 24592

Sentara RMH Medical Center

2010 Health Campus Drive

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Patient Transport Entrance

500 Martha Jefferson Drive

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Sentara Northern VA Medical Center

2300 Opitz Blvd.

Woodbridge, VA 22191