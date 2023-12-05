HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Heath is now the sole owner of Velocity Urgent Care.

According to the press release, Sentara’s sole ownership of Velocity became effective Nov. 15. Since 2017, Velocity had been operated as a joint venture between Sentara Health and a third party.

Comprised of 17 urgent care locations across Virginia, Velocity has nearly 200 employees and plans to open its newest location in early 2024 in Elizabeth City, N.C.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both Sentara and Velocity Urgent Care to expand and improve access to quality same-day services by offering a more holistic approach for the communities we serve,” said Sentara Vice President of Ambulatory Services Kurt T. Hofelich.

Sentara is working to address a range of care needs from walk-in, same day service at an urgent care center, primary care or therapy and imaging services at a Sentara location in the community support from Sentara’s mobile clinics that travel throughout the service area, or advanced, state-of-the art medical interventions at a Sentara medical center.

“This is an exciting change and one that Velocity and Sentara know will be worthwhile for the communities that we serve, the organization, and our Velocity team members,” Barbara Smith, Velocity Urgent Care CEO said. “We are looking forward to continuing serving our communities with high-quality care.”

According to Sentara, the expansion of Velocity Urgent Care has followed Sentara’s growth in Virginia and North Carolina. All Velocity Urgent Care facilities are conveniently located near existing Sentara hospitals and medical facilities.