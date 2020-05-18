Senior couple credits coronavirus with decision to say ‘I do’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newlyweds in Newport News say COVID-19 played a key role in their decision to get married. These newlyweds, by the way, are in their 80s and 90s.

Leo Walsh and Madalene Hardison Walsh met at a birthday party in 2011, but it wasn’t until Leo moved in to The Cheseapeake Senior Living Community in Newport News in 2014 that things between the two got serious.

Both are widowers; Leo for 7 years, Madalene for 39. They enjoyed each other’s company and companionship, but they say it was the coronavirus pandemic that really opened their eyes.

“We just realized through this virus that things can happen at a moment’s notice and we just decided we wanted … to share the rest of our lives together,” Madalene said.

So, staff at The Chesapeake set everything up, and within three days Leo and Madalene were set to say “I Do” at the chapel on campus…after getting their temperatures taken, of course. We are still dealing with COVID-19 after all.

“Everyone had masks. The minister had a mask. We didn’t. We decided that there was no way that we could kiss with masks on. They didn’t make us have masks,” Madalene said.

“And masks tear my hearing aids out and at my age I need my hearing aids,” said Leo, laughing.

The two have been married for more than a week now, and they plan to live life to the fullest, pandemic or not.

“We want to continue the remainder of our lives together in enjoyment of each other, our family and friends, and leave the rest to God,” says Madalene.

