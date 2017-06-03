Senior Alert issued for missing Chesapeake woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Chesapeake woman.

Police say that 77-year-old Juanita Coffield was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Benefit Road. She was last seen leaving her home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Coffield was last seen wearing a white baseball tee shirt with red sleeves and a collar, blue emoji’s pants and that she was also wearing a faux pearl bracelet and a cross pendant along with a couple necklaces.

She could be endanger because she has dementia.

Police are asking if you see her, or know where she is at, to please call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or 911.