Senior Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man with ‘cognitive impairment’ out of Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 93-year-old man Saturday night who suffers from a cognitive impairment that poses a threat to his well-being.

Police say Richard Douglas Pease is described as a white man about 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 195 pounds. He has hazel eyes and a “full head of gray hair closely cropped.”

Pease was last seen December 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Colts Neck Road in Reston, Virginia.

He is possibly wearing a gold wedding ring, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, and gold frame aviator-style prescription glasses.

Pease may be wearing a bright red Izod v-neck sweater, white undershirt, khaki pants, khaki shoes, and a white face mask.

He is possibly driving a grey 2012 Lincoln MKS sedan with Virginia plates: SK-6473. The vehicle was last seen with no body damage.

Police say the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-691-2131.