HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Mark Warner had harsh words for what’s going on in Washington, D.C. amid the fighting in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas Monday during the annual meeting of the Hampton Roads Chamber.

Hundreds turned out to hear the Virginia Senator give the keynote address, and Warner did not mince words.

He calls it a “rough path” in Washington, D.C., where a lot is not going right.

He was more disappointed than anything, calling what’s going on in Washington an embarrassment.

During his 30-minute speech, he spoke about funding for Ukraine and Israel. He told those gathered that he had seen the 45 minute or so images of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 innocent Israelis.

He spoke about the need for humanitarian aid for innocent Palestinians caught in the crossfire with Hamas.

But he’s most concerned about Washington’s inability to get it right, and the failure to be seen as an honorable legislative body,

“The fact is it has been an embarrassment…everyone in elective office looks bad when we see that type of behavior,” Warner said. “My Christmas prayer is that all this will be in the rearview mirror.

“It’s been a really hard time. You know, the craziness in the House of Representatives with no speaker for weeks on end. The fact that we punted the budget to next year, you know, is a challenge that the enormous problem we’ve got in terms of Israel and Gaza, the horrificness of Oct. 7 and then, candidly, even some of our higher education leaders not being willing to call out antisemitism.”

Warner called this period “an enormously challenging time” for the U.S. and said the events of Oct. 7 are “unspeakable.”

He spoke about the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, and, as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has seen the film.

“I have seen the 43-minute film — which the Israeli government has not released — in terms of how it horrifies with those terrorists, and the brutal murders,” Warner said.

He said America must stand with Israel, but he also sees the pushback against Israel due to civilian losses,

“Israel is going to lose the hearts and minds of the world and frankly,” he said, “of the young people in this country if we can’t find a way to limit Palestinian casualties.”

Warner supports $14 billion of U.S. aid to Israel, but he equally supports $60 billion in both economic and military aid to Ukraine.

“Ukraine aid, and we are at a moment of historic decision making as to whether we stand with Ukraine,” Warner said.

He thinks Ukraine deserves U.S. support in part because what the resistance fighters have already accomplished.

“The Ukrainians in the last two years have destroyed 50% of the Russian military capacity without the loss of a single American soldier or NATO soldier,” Warner said.

Warner went further, saying that if we don’t support Ukraine, “their ability to resist will disappear in the new year.”

Warner also warned that if the U.S. doesn’t support Ukraine, it would send a signal to NATO and its 50 nations that we aren’t supporting them — the fall out of that being that people can’t trust America.

“And I fear that those who say, well, I don’t care about Putin, but I care about President Xi and China,” he said, “well, you give Putin a green light in Ukraine, that gives President Xi and the same in Asia.”

Warner also cannot believe the lax attitude some college leaders have concerning what is seen as antisemitic protests.

“I am amazed when educational leaders in our country don’t have the moral clarity to call out hate and antisemitism, and instead they give some legalistic answer that doesn’t meet the moment,” Warner said to strong applause, adding that “if you are president of a university … and you can’t call out that it was wrong to encourage killing all the Jews and calling it genocide. I mean, that’s a no brainer. That is wrong on a moral basis at any educational institution.”