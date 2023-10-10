VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Senator Mark Warner will be the keynote speaker at the Hampton Roads Chamber’s annual meeting.

Warner will share updates from Capitol Hill on issues related to the federal budget, the military and international conflicts.

Pre-registration is required, and tickets are $60 for members and $90 for non-members. Table sponsorship is $1000.

The event happens Monday, Dec. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center located at 1000 19th St.

To register for the event click here.