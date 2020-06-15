Sen. Kaine to participate in ‘I Can’t Breathe’ community forum in Chesapeake

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Monday night, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Congressman Bobby Scott will join local leaders in Chesapeake for a virtual community forum.

Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Chesapeake School Board member Dr. Patricia King and Bishop Kim Brown of The Mount in Chesapeake will also participate in the forum, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

They plan to address recent and ongoing issues across America, including race relations, police brutality and racial inequality.

Click here to register for the event and reserve your spot.

The forum will be held via Zoom.

